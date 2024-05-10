Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 2.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE CAG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 2,848,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,829. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.