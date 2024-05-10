Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 2.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 2,848,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,829. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.