Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 12,159,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,117. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

