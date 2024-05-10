Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.46

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 111126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.