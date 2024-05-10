Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.20. 445,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

