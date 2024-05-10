Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 642,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,882. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

