Scotiabank Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.56 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The company has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

