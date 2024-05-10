Scott Bender Sells 39,957 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00.

Cactus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

