Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.23. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Middleby Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $136.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.