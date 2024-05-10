Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo Buys 3,600 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$11.24. 236,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,413. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.87 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

