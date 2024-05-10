Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Buys £19,987.20 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($25,109.55).

David McCreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, David McCreadie purchased 2,882 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,982.16).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of STB opened at GBX 700 ($8.79) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 750 ($9.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 683.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,335.77%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

