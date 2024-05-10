Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,700 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the April 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Selina Hospitality stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Selina Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,961,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.