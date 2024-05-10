SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

