Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 243.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.