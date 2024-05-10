Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6451 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shanghai Industrial Price Performance
Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock remained flat at $13.89 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Shanghai Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About Shanghai Industrial
