Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6451 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock remained flat at $13.89 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Shanghai Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

About Shanghai Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.