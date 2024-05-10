Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

