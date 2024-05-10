Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $65.44. 2,267,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,108,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.