Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

