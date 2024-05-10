Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.97. 513,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,412,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

