Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.12. 5,439,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,990,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 36,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

