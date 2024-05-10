Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.12. 5,439,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,990,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
