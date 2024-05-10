Short Interest in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Increases By 3,300.0%

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DIVD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.21. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.
