Short Interest in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Increases By 3,300.0%

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.21. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF ( NASDAQ:DIVD Free Report ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 11.08% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

