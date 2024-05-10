Short Interest in Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Increases By 1,533.3%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Ayala Land Price Performance

Shares of AYAAF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Ayala Land has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Ayala Land Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

