Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Expands By 194.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

