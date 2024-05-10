Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Expands By 194.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SRET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.