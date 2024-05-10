Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Rises By 469.6%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

TSDD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,107. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

