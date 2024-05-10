Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Declines By 73.4%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPXXW opened at $0.11 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

