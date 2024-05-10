Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Drops By 99.2%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. IP Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

