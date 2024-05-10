Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Expands By 2,657.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 2,657.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTM. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,773,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

