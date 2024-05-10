Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Rises By 262.2%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 262.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Metalpha Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Metalpha Technology has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Metalpha Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

