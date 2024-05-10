Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declines By 64.7%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $566,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 32,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

