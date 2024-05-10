Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Decreases By 99.6%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAUTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,675. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
Montage Gold Company Profile
