Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Decreases By 99.6%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAUTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,675. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

