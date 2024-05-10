Short Interest in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Drops By 98.9%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,310,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VPLS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.