Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expands By 152.8%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the April 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB remained flat at $6.50 on Friday. 59,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
