Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expands By 152.8%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the April 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB remained flat at $6.50 on Friday. 59,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

