Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Declines By 96.6%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 460,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
About ZyVersa Therapeutics
ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.
