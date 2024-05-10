Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBSW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 8.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.