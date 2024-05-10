Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Report on SBSW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 8.4 %
Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.