Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,129 shares of company stock valued at $173,375. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 174,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 183,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.