Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 13th

Signing Day Sports’ (NYSEAMERICAN:SGNGet Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 13th. Signing Day Sports had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Signing Day Sports has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

