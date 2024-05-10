Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 13th

Signing Day Sports’ (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 13th. Signing Day Sports had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Signing Day Sports Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Signing Day Sports has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
Signing Day Sports Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signing Day Sports
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.