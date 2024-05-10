Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 178.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 28.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 207,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,213,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 600,966 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

