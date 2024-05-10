Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 50.98% and a negative net margin of 74.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

Skillz Trading Down 15.0 %

SKLZ stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 317,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.76. Skillz has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Get Skillz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.