SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Sells $2,487,636.30 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.3 %

SKYW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 287,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,413. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

