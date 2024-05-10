SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 47,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

