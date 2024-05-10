SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.36.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.2 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.81. 155,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.53. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$26.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.