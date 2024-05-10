Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Up 191.5% in April

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the April 15th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 374,963 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 225,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

