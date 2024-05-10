SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

Shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $11.24. SolarMax Technology shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 3,372 shares trading hands.

SolarMax Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarMax Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SolarMax Technology stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

