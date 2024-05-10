Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Solo Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 476,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.67.
In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
