Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,625.60.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BQE stock traded down C$1.25 on Friday, hitting C$64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.15. BQE Water Inc. has a one year low of C$24.22 and a one year high of C$69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of C$81.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

