Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sotherly Hotels updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

