Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Sow Good Price Performance
Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.
