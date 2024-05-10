Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Sow Good Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOWG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 73,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

