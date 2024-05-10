S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.04. 91,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

