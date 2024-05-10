SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.18

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 82404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

