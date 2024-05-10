SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.93

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 3030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

