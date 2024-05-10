SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.91

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 184656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

